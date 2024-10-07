Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,449 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $13,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,568,605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,263 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,268,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 3.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,706,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 6.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,523,000 after buying an additional 21,768 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 181,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,687,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,913.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,780.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,503.79. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $811.99 and a 1 year high of $1,962.96. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,775.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

