CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Major Shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 Sells 1,380,000 Shares

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 1,380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $28,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,813,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,093,517. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CPI Card Group Trading Up 3.2 %

PMTS stock opened at $23.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $263.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.15. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.85 million. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CPI Card Group Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PMTS shares. StockNews.com raised CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on CPI Card Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CPI Card Group by 32.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of CPI Card Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in CPI Card Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

