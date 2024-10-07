Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Vitalii Obishchenko Sells 4,971 Shares

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 4,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $74,415.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 843,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,633,961.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vitalii Obishchenko also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semrush alerts:

On Wednesday, September 11th, Vitalii Obishchenko sold 55,000 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $738,650.00.

Semrush Price Performance

SEMR stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 160.33 and a beta of 1.58. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $16.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Semrush had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $90.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 28.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Semrush by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Semrush by 29.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semrush has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Semrush

About Semrush

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.