Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) by 89.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,729 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,109 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,236,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,994,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,326,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,038,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69,494 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Macro Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Banco Macro stock opened at $67.95 on Monday. Banco Macro S.A. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44.

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported ($4.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($5.50). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 25.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Banco Macro S.A. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.798 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $1.74. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $21.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 31.75%. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

Featured Stories

