Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 43,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Paramount Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC increased its stake in Paramount Group by 98.7% in the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PGRE opened at $4.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Paramount Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

