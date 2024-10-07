Marshall Wace LLP Takes $1.27 Million Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 71,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Liberty Global by 85.4% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,511,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,671,000 after buying an additional 1,617,711 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 90.6% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 101,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 48,213 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $541,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,609,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,724,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Liberty Global by 28.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 264,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 58,703 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $21.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

