Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 53,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Harrow during the second quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Harrow by 2,730.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Harrow by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Harrow in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Harrow by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HROW shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Harrow from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Harrow from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Harrow in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Harrow Stock Performance

NASDAQ HROW opened at $50.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50. Harrow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.78 million. Harrow had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harrow Company Profile

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

