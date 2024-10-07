Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.16% of Enviri at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviri during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Enviri in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Enviri by 14.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviri in the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Enviri by 204.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 45,750 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enviri alerts:

Enviri Trading Up 3.3 %

NVRI stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. Enviri Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

Enviri Company Profile

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Enviri Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.