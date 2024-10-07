Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.16% of Enviri at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviri during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Enviri in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Enviri by 14.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviri in the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Enviri by 204.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 45,750 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Enviri Trading Up 3.3 %
NVRI stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. Enviri Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.
Enviri Company Profile
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.
