ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,128 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSAT. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Globalstar by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globalstar news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,278,649 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,951.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,418,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,773,431.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globalstar Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of GSAT opened at $1.20 on Monday. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 22.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.49 million. Research analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

