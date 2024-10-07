Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.14 Million in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.12% of Deluxe at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 555.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Deluxe by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NYSE DLX opened at $19.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.77 million, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.29. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Deluxe’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.84%.

In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 2,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $53,805.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 178,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,023.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

