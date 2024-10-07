Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,013 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.10% of Gogo worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 134,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Gogo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,108,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,805 shares in the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gogo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 2,479,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 41,866 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 152,338 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOGO opened at $6.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75. Gogo Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The company has a market cap of $808.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Gogo had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 145.01%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOGO. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Gogo in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gogo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Gogo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

