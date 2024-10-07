LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LC. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in LendingClub by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in LendingClub by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LC. StockNews.com raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $193,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,373,273 shares in the company, valued at $15,600,381.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 51,703 shares of company stock worth $562,705 over the last quarter. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LendingClub Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 2.04.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.03 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

