The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of SEI Investments worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in SEI Investments by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $69.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $72.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.27.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $518.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $2,983,210.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,605,414 shares in the company, valued at $513,745,715.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,983,210.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,605,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,745,715.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $4,108,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,504,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,488,637.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,942,405 over the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

