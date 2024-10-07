The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GL. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 898.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 249.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE:GL opened at $106.52 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 18.47%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary E. Thigpen acquired 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,571. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

