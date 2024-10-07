The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 78 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1,107.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 2.5 %

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $153.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.12 and a 200-day moving average of $149.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $7,696,380.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,389,982.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.21.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

