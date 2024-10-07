Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Holdings Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313,426 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth $23,479,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,568,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,770 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth $15,213,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 33.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,588,000 after purchasing an additional 377,233 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $20.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

