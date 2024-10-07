Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,206,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,048 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $12,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Upwork by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,693 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Upwork by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,226,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,414,000 after acquiring an additional 660,966 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 38.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 139,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 38,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 16.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 41,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of UPWK opened at $10.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Upwork had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $193.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Upwork from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Upwork from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Upwork

Insider Transactions at Upwork

In related news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 20,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $196,406.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,570.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Upwork news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 20,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $196,406.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,570.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,506 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $304,032.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,488,913.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,489. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Profile

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.