Millennium Management LLC Has $12.87 Million Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,851,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,896,459 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.41% of SSR Mining worth $12,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 178.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSRM. UBS Group decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from $6.50 to $6.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $5.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.84 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 39.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

