The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 388.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in TKO Group by 1,384.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $127.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $128.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.34.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,822.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,218,499.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TKO. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TKO Group from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TKO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.93.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

