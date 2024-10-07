Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,689 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Ciena worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1,171.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth about $661,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ciena by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,499,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,223,000 after buying an additional 181,358 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 225,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 90,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $1,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $66.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.94. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.31 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $135,278.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,604,752.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $135,278.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,604,752.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $196,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 205,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,877.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $502,953. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

