The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cabot were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 60.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the second quarter worth $64,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $127,534.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,194,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $127,534.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,194,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 25,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $2,601,406.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,630,719.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,939 shares of company stock worth $7,308,812. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cabot Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CBT stock opened at $110.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.26. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $113.12.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

