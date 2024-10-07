Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Position Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,750 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 36,256 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Matador Resources worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,435,000 after buying an additional 531,504 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $28,572,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 356,506 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 329,522 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,747,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Gaines Baty purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $25,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,067.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $111,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,645.96. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Gaines Baty acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,067.86. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,300 shares of company stock worth $634,615. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $54.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 3.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.68. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

