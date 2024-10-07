Millennium Management LLC Acquires 606,195 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,342,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 606,195 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Kosmos Energy worth $12,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 23.4% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 276,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 52,305 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 136,029 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $2,240,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 250,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 124,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 193,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KOS. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $4.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $7.82.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $450.94 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 40.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

