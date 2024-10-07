The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,154 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Oshkosh worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $1,500,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $1,507,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $15,102,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Oshkosh by 772.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 24,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.79.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $100.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.38 and its 200-day moving average is $110.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $127.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

