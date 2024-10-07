The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,924,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $10,866,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $316,623.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,302.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $316,623.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,302.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total value of $58,567.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,237.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WTS

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS stock opened at $204.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.66 and its 200 day moving average is $197.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.87 and a 12 month high of $219.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.55 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.34%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.