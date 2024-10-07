Millennium Management LLC Has $13.87 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 221.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,746 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Liberty Live Group worth $13,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLYVK. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 1,359.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Mango Investments LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 33.6% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Live Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVK opened at $51.85 on Monday. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $52.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Live Group ( NASDAQ:LLYVK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $76,045.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,040.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Liberty Live Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $76,045.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,040.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,817 shares of company stock worth $2,327,591.

Liberty Live Group Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

