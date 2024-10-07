MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,008,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,709 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $13,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $963,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at $4,745,000. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,866,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,574,000 after acquiring an additional 891,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 75,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 47,075 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRC. StockNews.com downgraded MRC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $12.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.97. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $832.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.32 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

