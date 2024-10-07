Millennium Management LLC Has $14.32 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 56.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,507 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $14,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,705,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,929,000 after buying an additional 190,473 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,003,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 723.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,459 shares in the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,087,000.

Shares of RWR stock opened at $104.37 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $76.73 and a 1 year high of $109.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average is $96.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

