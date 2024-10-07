Millennium Management LLC Purchases 97,084 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 470,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,084 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $13,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 76.0% in the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,833,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,860,000 after purchasing an additional 791,818 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,064,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,729,000. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 2,353.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 252,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 242,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,285,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

URA stock opened at $30.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $33.66.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

