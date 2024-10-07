Millennium Management LLC Sells 189,257 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189,257 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of CNO Financial Group worth $13,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $852,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 680.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 30,150 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $890,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,360,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE CNO opened at $34.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $35.63.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.99 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $186,203.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,334.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $187,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,553.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $186,203.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,334.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

