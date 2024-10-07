Millennium Management LLC Raises Position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,465 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $13,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TIM by 108.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in TIM by 105.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in TIM during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TIM during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TIM during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000.

Get TIM alerts:

TIM Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TIMB opened at $16.31 on Monday. Tim S.A. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18.

TIM Cuts Dividend

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tim S.A. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TIMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TIM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $24.80 in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Read Our Latest Report on TIMB

TIM Company Profile

(Free Report)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.