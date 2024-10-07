Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97,259 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.20% of Landstar System worth $13,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 325,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSTR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $177.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.75 and a 200 day moving average of $182.66. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $201.40.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.15%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

