Millennium Management LLC Has $13.80 Million Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,348,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,030 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $13,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $14.94 on Monday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.91 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMRK has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

