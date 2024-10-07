Millennium Management LLC Has $14.17 Million Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,989 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $14,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.7% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 13.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ REYN opened at $29.53 on Monday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.71 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 58.60%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

