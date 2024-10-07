Millennium Management LLC Sells 53,280 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,280 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Howard Hughes worth $14,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Howard Hughes by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HHH opened at $76.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $86.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.73 million. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

