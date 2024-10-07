Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 3,473.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,312,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,219,977 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 5.29% of MacroGenics worth $14,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,953,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,751,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,401,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,104,000 after buying an additional 598,500 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,887,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MGNX shares. Guggenheim cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $3.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.08.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 332.47% and a negative return on equity of 146.01%. Analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

