Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 753,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139,521 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $13,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on UE. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $21.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.55. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $21.66.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $106.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.34 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 66.89% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.