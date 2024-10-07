Millennium Management LLC Grows Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,062 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Essex Property Trust worth $13,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,072,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,760,000 after buying an additional 730,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,832,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,701,000 after buying an additional 147,130 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,145,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,824,000 after buying an additional 27,570 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,001,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,682,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,280,000 after buying an additional 12,822 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.40.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.31, for a total transaction of $2,308,430.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,661.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,298 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.31, for a total value of $2,308,430.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,661.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anne Morrison sold 2,571 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $809,325.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,627.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,663. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $289.88 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.85 and a 1-year high of $317.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.60.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($2.40). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $442.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 119.80%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

