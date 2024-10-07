Quent Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Quent Capital LLC cut its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 40.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,418,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 21,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 366.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 10,351 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,260,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,335,000 after buying an additional 536,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX stock opened at $88.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $94.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

