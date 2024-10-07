Quent Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Quent Capital LLC decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,955,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 429.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,360,000 after buying an additional 242,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at $119,027,939.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,027,939.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,962 shares of company stock worth $28,774,798 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $292.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.48. The company has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 551.40, a PEG ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.92 and a 12 month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

