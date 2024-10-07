Quent Capital LLC Sells 69 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Quent Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $234.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $244.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $292.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $277.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Up 0.5 %

BIIB opened at $185.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.79. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.56 and a fifty-two week high of $269.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.