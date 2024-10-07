Quent Capital LLC Has $35,000 Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,835,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,527 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 156.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 146,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 564,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 36,402 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $54.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average is $49.83. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $54.79.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

