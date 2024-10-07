Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 358.20 ($4.79) and last traded at GBX 359.20 ($4.80), with a volume of 10549295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 364.20 ($4.87).

Several analysts have issued reports on RTO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 550 ($7.36) to GBX 465 ($6.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.69) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.62) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 442.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 443.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,239.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,625.00%.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

