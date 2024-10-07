Quent Capital LLC Sells 148 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $401.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.20.

NYSE:BIO opened at $343.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.19. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.59 and a 1 year high of $366.30.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.79 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 51.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total transaction of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,016.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total transaction of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,016.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $205,895.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,582.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

