Quent Capital LLC Buys 2,002 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,121 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Ford Motor by 6.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 795,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 48,456 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 238,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Cavalry Management Group LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 43.3% during the second quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 18,936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Finally, Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.1 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

