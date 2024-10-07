Quent Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter worth approximately $721,310,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter worth approximately $521,396,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter worth approximately $193,274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter worth approximately $51,027,000. Finally, Cannae Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter worth approximately $49,600,000.

Dayforce Stock Performance

NYSE:DAY opened at $61.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.75. Dayforce Inc has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $75.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dayforce ( NYSE:DAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.41 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 2.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dayforce Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAY shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dayforce in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dayforce from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Dayforce from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

