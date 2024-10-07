Quent Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Motors Holdings LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. General Motors Holdings LLC now owns 30,004,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002,245 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 242,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 18,388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $2.70 on Monday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.56.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

