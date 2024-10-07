Quent Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Quent Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Vuzix from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

NASDAQ VUZI opened at $1.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.51. Vuzix Co. has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.52). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 114.41% and a negative net margin of 1,285.06%. The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, and consumer markets. The company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays, and augmented reality, as well as original equipment manufacturer waveguide optical components and display engines.

