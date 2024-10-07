Quent Capital LLC Buys 284 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 401.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,942 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,920,000 after acquiring an additional 835,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,933,000 after acquiring an additional 630,264 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 580,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,305,000 after acquiring an additional 335,624 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,261,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,282,000 after acquiring an additional 284,231 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $90.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.04. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.86.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

