Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,002 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $14,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 843,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,275,000 after acquiring an additional 129,692 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 294.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 103,801 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,602,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 909,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,499,000 after acquiring an additional 80,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,209,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Price Performance

American Woodmark stock opened at $92.09 on Monday. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $106.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.57. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Insider Activity at American Woodmark

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.48). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $324,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,012.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Woodmark

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

See Also

